Calciomercato Torino, i granata tornano su Josip Brekalo del Wolfsburg

WOLFSBURG, GERMANY - AUGUST 25: Josip Brekalo of Wolfsburg (L) fights for the ball with Daniel Caligiuri and Mark Uth of Schalke 04 during the Bundesliga match between VfL Wolfsburg and FC Schalke 04 at Volkswagen Arena on August 25, 2018 in Wolfsburg, Germany. (Photo by Selim Sudheimer/Bongarts/Getty Images)