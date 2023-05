Torino, la giornata: riprendono gli allenamenti

GENOA, ITALY - MAY 03: Pietro Pellegri of Torino (R) celebrates with his team-mate Aleksey Miranchuk and Valentino Lazaro after scoring a goal during the Serie A match between UC Sampdoria and Torino FC at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on May 3, 2023 in Genoa, Italy. (Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images)