Frosinone, centrocampo molto prolifico: Mazzitelli ha già segnato 5 gol

FROSINONE, ITALY - DECEMBER 10: Adrien Tameze of Torino FC and Arijon Ibrahimovic of Frosinone Calcio in action during the Serie A TIM match between Frosinone Calcio and Torino FC at Stadio Benito Stirpe on December 10, 2023 in Frosinone, Italy. (Photo by Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images)