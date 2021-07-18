Torino 2021/2022: tabellone calciomercato, rosa attuale e come giocherebbe oggi

Toro News
VERONA, ITALY - MAY 09: Salvatore Sirigu of Torino FC looks on during the Serie A match between Hellas Verona FC and Torino FC at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on May 09, 2021 in Verona, Italy.

La grande novità della settimana è l'addio di Sirigu: il portiere ha risolto il contratto che lo legava ai granata

Come ogni domenica, ecco il tabellone del calciomercato del Torino. La settimana che si chiuderà oggi ha visto la partenza dei granata per il ritiro di Santa Cristina. Sul fronte calciomercato, dopo l'arrivo del danese classe 2000 Magnus Warming, la grande novità riguarda Salvatore Sirigu: il portiere ha risolto il contratto che lo legava ai granata ed è vicino al trasferimento al Genoa. Soualiho Meité è invece molto vicino al Benfica.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 16: Ola Aina of Fulham runs with the ball under pressure from Mason Mount of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Fulham and Chelsea at Craven Cottage on January 16, 2021 in London, England.
ENTRATE: Gemello (p, Renate, fp), Djidji (d, Crotone, fp), Aina (d, Fulham, fp), Sportelli (d, Arezzo, fp), Meité (c, Milan, fp), Segre (c, Spal, fp), Kone (c, Cosenza, fp), Adopo (c, Viterbese, fp), Millico (a, Frosinone, fp), Rauti (a, Palermo, fp), Edera (a, Reggina, fp), Iago Falque (a, Benevento, fp), Berisha (p, Spal), Zanotel (a, Pordenone), Warming (a, Lyngby).

USCITE: Ujkani (p, svincolato), Ferigra (d, Las Palmas, svincolato), Nkoulou (d, svincolato), Murru (d, Sampdoria, fp), Gojak (c, Dinamo Zagabria, fp), Damascan (a, svincolato), Bonazzoli (a, Sampdoria, fp) Boyé (a, Elche, definitivo), Freddi Greco (d, Pordenone), Onisa (c, Pordenone), Sportelli (d, Pro Patria), Sirigu (p, svincolato).

ATIVE IN ENTRATA: Chiquinho (a, Benfica), Fares (c, Lazio), Messias (a, Crotone), Mirante, (p, svincolato), Walukiewicz (d, Cagliari), Zajc (a, Genoa).

TRATTATIVE IN USCITA: Lyanco (d, Bologna), Rodriguez (d, Mainz), Zaza (a, Parma), Falque (a, Al nasr, Aek Atene), Meité (c, Benfica).

TURIN, ITALY - MARCH 14: Andrea Belotti of Torino FC walks off the pitch after the Serie A match between Torino FC and FC Internazionale at Stadio Olimpico di Torino on March 14, 2021 in Turin, Italy.
PORTIERI: Milinkovic-Savic, Berisha, Gemello, Sava.

DIFENSORI: Singo, Lyanco, Bremer, Izzo, Rodriguez, Vojvoda, Ansaldi, Buongiorno, Djidji, Aina.

CENTROCAMPISTI: Baselli, Lukic, Rincon, Mandragora, Linetty, Segre, Meité, Kone, Karamoko.

ATTACCANTI: Belotti, Zaza, Verdi, Sanabria, Millico, Rauti, Edera, Iago Falque, Warming.

ALLENATORE: Juric.

Come giocherebbe il Torino di Juric al 18 luglio? In porta Milinkovic-Savic è il titolare designato. Il tecnico ha fin qui provato prevalentemente il 3-4-1-2, in cui figurerebbero Izzo, Lyanco, Bremer e Buongiorno in lotta per tre maglie in difesa. La linea di centrocampo vedrebbe pedine centrali Lukic e Madragora, mentre a destra agirebbe Singo e a sinistra uno tra Ola Aina e Ansaldi. Dietro a Belotti e Sanabria, al momento è Baselli il giocatore più provato sulla trequarti.

