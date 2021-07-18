Torino 2021/2022: tabellone calciomercato, rosa attuale e come giocherebbe oggi
VERONA, ITALY - MAY 09: Salvatore Sirigu of Torino FC looks on during the Serie A match between Hellas Verona FC and Torino FC at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on May 09, 2021 in Verona, Italy.
La grande novità della settimana è l'addio di Sirigu: il portiere ha risolto il contratto che lo legava ai granata
LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 16: Ola Aina of Fulham runs with the ball under pressure from Mason Mount of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Fulham and Chelsea at Craven Cottage on January 16, 2021 in London, England.
TURIN, ITALY - MARCH 14: Andrea Belotti of Torino FC walks off the pitch after the Serie A match between Torino FC and FC Internazionale at Stadio Olimpico di Torino on March 14, 2021 in Turin, Italy.
Come giocherebbe il Torino di Juric al 18 luglio? In porta Milinkovic-Savic è il titolare designato. Il tecnico ha fin qui provato prevalentemente il 3-4-1-2, in cui figurerebbero Izzo, Lyanco, Bremer e Buongiorno in lotta per tre maglie in difesa. La linea di centrocampo vedrebbe pedine centrali Lukic e Madragora, mentre a destra agirebbe Singo e a sinistra uno tra Ola Aina e Ansaldi. Dietro a Belotti e Sanabria, al momento è Baselli il giocatore più provato sulla trequarti.