Napoli, obiettivo Champions raggiunto: a Torino per mantenere il terzo posto

NAPLES, ITALY - OCTOBER 17: Victor Osimhen celebrates with teammates Kevin Malcuit, Dries Mertens, Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Hirving Lozano of SSC Napoli after scoring their team's first goal during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Torino FC at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on October 17, 2021 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)