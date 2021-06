Euro2020, Belgio-Portogallo 1-0: i Diavoli Rossi futuri avversari dell’Italia

SEVILLE, SPAIN - JUNE 27: Thorgan Hazard of Belgium celebrates with Axel Witsel and Eden Hazard after scoring their side's first goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Round of 16 match between Belgium and Portugal at Estadio La Cartuja on June 27, 2021 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Thanassis Stavrakis - Pool/UEFA via Getty Images)