Torino, Bremer e Belotti inseriti nella top-11 di Dazn dell’ultimo turno

TURIN, ITALY - JUNE 23: Andrea Belotti (C) of Torino FC celebrates the opening goal with team mates Nicolas Nkoulou (L) and Gleison Bremer during the Serie A match between Torino FC and Udinese Calcio at Stadio Olimpico di Torino on June 23, 2020 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)