Torino-Empoli 2-2, le statistiche: i granata in dieci abbassano il baricentro

TURIN, ITALY - DECEMBER 02: Wilfried Singo of Torino FC walks past Riccardo Marchizza of Empoli after receiving a red card from referee Andrea Colombo during the Serie A match between Torino FC and Empoli FC at Stadio Olimpico di Torino on December 02, 2021 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)