Mondo del calcio in lutto: è morto Sven-Goran Eriksson

ROME, ITALY - MAY 26: Former SS Lazio manager Sven-Goran Eriksson acknowledges the fans, as he stands next to the Italian Supercup, European Cup Winners Cup and Serie A trophies from his reign as manager during the 1998, 1999 and 2000 seasons prior to the Serie A TIM match between SS Lazio and US Sassuolo at Stadio Olimpico on May 26, 2024 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)