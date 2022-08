Calciomercato Torino, caccia al centrale: Schuurs e Faes le piste più calde

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - JANUARY 10: (L-R) Quincy Promes, Perr Schuurs, Davy Klaassen and Nicolas Tagliafico of Ajax look on during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Ajax and PSV Eindhoven at Johan Cruijff Arena on January 10, 2021 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)