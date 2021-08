Serie A, la classifica: il Milan batte la Samp, pari tra Cagliari e Spezia

GENOA, ITALY - AUGUST 23: Brahim Diaz of Milan (L) celebrates with his team-mates Davide Calabria, Alexis Saelemaekers, Sandro Tonali and Olivier Giroud after scoring a goal during the Serie A match between UC Sampdoria and Ac Milan at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on August 23, 2021 in Genoa, Italy. (Photo by Getty Images)