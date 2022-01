Il Torino, la Juventus e quei derby di mercato: da Knezevic a Gatti, i precedenti

LIVORNO, ITALY - FEBRUARY 06: Dario Knezevic of AS Livorno (L) in action against Carvalho De Oliveira Amauri (R) of Juventus FC during the Serie A match between Livorno and Juventus at Stadio Armando Picchi on February 6, 2010 in Livorno, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)