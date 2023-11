Quanti punti fino a Natale? Secondo i lettori il Toro non ne farà più di 10

MONZA, ITALY - NOVEMBER 11: Ricardo Rodriguez of Torino FC celebrates with teammate Nikola Vlasic (L), Valentino Lazaro (2R) Duvan Zapata (R) after scoring the team's first goal that was later disallowed during the Serie A TIM match between AC Monza and Torino FC at U-Power Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Monza, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)