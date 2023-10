Torino, a Lecce Vojvoda arretrato in difesa? La soluzione su cui riflette Juric

TURIN, ITALY - AUGUST 14: Mergim Vojvoda of Torino FC is challenged by Federico Bergonzi of Feralpisalo during the Coppa Italia Round of 32 match between Torino FC and Feralpisalo at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on August 14, 2023 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)