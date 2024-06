Rolando Bianchi e la promessa mantenuta

"The term target forward is often used interchangeably with that of a striker, but usually describes a particular type of striker, who is usually a tall and physically strong player, who is adept at heading the ball; their main role is to win high balls in the air, hold up the ball, and create chances for other members of the team, in addition to possibly scoring many goals themselves". Questo era il ruolo di Rolando Bianchi. Fisicamente importante, forte di testa, uomo-goal ma anche deputato a tener palla e far salire la squadra.