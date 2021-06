Euro 2020: la Top XI dopo la fase a gironi

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 04: The UEFA Euro 2020 logo is seen at an event outside King's Cross Railway Station as the UEFA Euro 2020 trophy arrives in London 04, 2021 in London, England. The Mayor of London welcomed the Henri Delaunay trophy to the capital today, one week before UEFA EURO 2020, which was postponed from last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, kicks off as the UEFA Euro 2020 trophy arrives in London 11. London is one of 11 cities to host matches throughout the tournament, including the final which will be held at Wembley Stadium. It is hoped that the event will aid the city's economic recovery as the United Kingdom seeks to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images)