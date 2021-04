Aureliano ancora sulla strada del Torino: era il Var contro il Napoli

PALERMO, ITALY - APRIL 01: The referee Gianluca Aureliano (R) shows a a red card to Antonio Donnarumma (2nd R) goalkeeper of Milan as Marco Giovio (L) of Palermo lies injured during the Juvenile Tim Cup Final, First Leg match between Palermo and Milan at Stadio Renzo Barbera on April 1, 2010 in Palermo, Italy. (Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images)