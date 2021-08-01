Toro News
Torino 2021/2022: tabellone calciomercato, rosa attuale e come giocherebbe oggi

Tutte le trattative portate a conclusione fino ad ora dal Torino in vista della stagione 2021/2022

Redazione Toro News

RIASSUNTO SETTIMANA

—  

Come ogni domenica, ecco il tabellone del calciomercato del Torino. Poche novità da segnalare sul fronte delle entrate, con il solo Pjaca come rinforzo per la prima squadra. Novità sul fronte Belotti: il presidente Cairo ha confermato l’importante offerta per il rinnovo del Gallo, che nel frattempo è seguito con grande interesse dello Zenit.

TABELLONE

ROME, ITALY - MAY 18: Salvatore Sirigu of Torino FC punches the ball clear during the Serie A match between SS Lazio and Torino FC at Stadio Olimpico on May 18, 2021 in Rome, Italy. Sporting stadiums around Italy remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)
—  

ENTRATE: Gemello (p, Renate, fp), Djidji (d, Crotone, fp), Aina (d, Fulham, fp), Sportelli (d, Arezzo, fp), Meité (c, Milan, fp), Segre (c, Spal, fp), Kone (c, Cosenza, fp), Adopo (c, Viterbese, fp), Millico (a, Frosinone, fp), Rauti (a, Palermo, fp), Edera (a, Reggina, fp), Iago Falque (a, Benevento, fp), Berisha (p, Spal), Zanotel (a, Pordenone), Warming (a, Lyngby), Stojkovic (a, svincolato), Pjaca (a, Juventus).

USCITE: Ujkani (p, svincolato), Ferigra (d, Las Palmas, svincolato), Nkoulou (d, svincolato), Murru (d, Sampdoria, fp), Gojak (c, Dinamo Zagabria, fp), Damascan (a, svincolato), Bonazzoli (a, Sampdoria, fp) Boyé (a, Elche, definitivo), Freddi Greco (d, Pordenone), Onisa (c, Pordenone), Sportelli (d, Pro Patria), Sirigu (p, svincolato), Meité (c, Benfica).

TRATTATIVE IN ENTRATA: Chiquinho (a, Benfica), Fares (c, Lazio), Messias (a, Crotone), Mirante, (p, svincolato), Walukiewicz (d, Cagliari), Zajc (a, Genoa), Bardhi (c, Levante), Ilic (c, Manchester City).

TRATTATIVE IN USCITA: Lyanco (d, Bologna, Betis), Rodriguez (d, Mainz), Zaza (a, Parma), Falque (a, Al nasr, Aek Atene), Belotti (a, Zenit)

ROSA ATTUALE

TURIN, ITALY - MARCH 14: Andrea Belotti of Torino FC walks off the pitch after the Serie A match between Torino FC and FC Internazionale at Stadio Olimpico di Torino on March 14, 2021 in Turin, Italy. Sporting stadiums around Italy remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)
—  

PORTIERI: Milinkovic-Savic, Berisha, Gemello, Sava.

DIFENSORI: Singo, Lyanco, Bremer, Izzo, Rodriguez, Vojvoda, Ansaldi, Buongiorno, Djidji, Aina.

CENTROCAMPISTI: Baselli, Lukic, Rincon, Mandragora, Linetty, Segre, Kone, Karamoko.

ATTACCANTI: Belotti, Zaza, Verdi, Sanabria, Millico, Rauti, Edera, Iago Falque, Warming, Stojkovic, Pjaca.

ALLENATORE: Juric.

ATTUALE FORMAZIONE

ritiro Santa Cristina 2021, Alessandro Buongiorno
—  

Come giocherebbe il Torino di Juric all’1 agosto? In porta Milinkovic-Savic è il titolare designato. Il tecnico ha fin qui provato in amichevole il 4-3-2-1, in cui figurerebbero Izzo, Bremer e Buongiorno davanti all'estremo difensore serbo. La linea di centrocampo vedrebbe pedine centrali Lukic e Madragora, mentre a destra agirebbe Singo e a sinistra uno tra Ola Aina e Ansaldi. Impensabile togliere il posto a Belotti, Sanabria potrebbe dunque arretrare sulla trequarti con il nuovo acquisto Pjaca.

TORINO (3-4-2-1): Milinkovic; Izzo, Bremer, Buongiorno; Singo, Lukic, Mandragora, Aina; Sanabria, Pjaca; Belotti.

