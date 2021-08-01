Torino 2021/2022: tabellone calciomercato, rosa attuale e come giocherebbe oggi

ROME, ITALY - MAY 18: Salvatore Sirigu of Torino FC punches the ball clear during the Serie A match between SS Lazio and Torino FC at Stadio Olimpico on May 18, 2021 in Rome, Italy. Sporting stadiums around Italy remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)
Come giocherebbe il Torino di Juric all’1 agosto? In porta Milinkovic-Savic è il titolare designato. Il tecnico ha fin qui provato in amichevole il 4-3-2-1, in cui figurerebbero Izzo, Bremer e Buongiorno davanti all'estremo difensore serbo. La linea di centrocampo vedrebbe pedine centrali Lukic e Madragora, mentre a destra agirebbe Singo e a sinistra uno tra Ola Aina e Ansaldi. Impensabile togliere il posto a Belotti, Sanabria potrebbe dunque arretrare sulla trequarti con il nuovo acquisto Pjaca.