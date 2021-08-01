Torino 2021/2022: tabellone calciomercato, rosa attuale e come giocherebbe oggi

Tutte le trattative portate a conclusione fino ad ora dal Torino in vista della stagione 2021/2022

Redazione Toro News

RIASSUNTO SETTIMANA — Come ogni domenica, ecco il tabellone del calciomercato del Torino. Poche novità da segnalare sul fronte delle entrate, con il solo Pjaca come rinforzo per la prima squadra. Novità sul fronte Belotti: il presidente Cairo ha confermato l’importante offerta per il rinnovo del Gallo, che nel frattempo è seguito con grande interesse dello Zenit.

TABELLONE ENTRATE: Gemello (p, Renate, fp), Djidji (d, Crotone, fp), Aina (d, Fulham, fp), Sportelli (d, Arezzo, fp), Meité (c, Milan, fp), Segre (c, Spal, fp), Kone (c, Cosenza, fp), Adopo (c, Viterbese, fp), Millico (a, Frosinone, fp), Rauti (a, Palermo, fp), Edera (a, Reggina, fp), Iago Falque (a, Benevento, fp), Berisha (p, Spal), Zanotel (a, Pordenone), Warming (a, Lyngby), Stojkovic (a, svincolato), Pjaca (a, Juventus).

USCITE: Ujkani (p, svincolato), Ferigra (d, Las Palmas, svincolato), Nkoulou (d, svincolato), Murru (d, Sampdoria, fp), Gojak (c, Dinamo Zagabria, fp), Damascan (a, svincolato), Bonazzoli (a, Sampdoria, fp) Boyé (a, Elche, definitivo), Freddi Greco (d, Pordenone), Onisa (c, Pordenone), Sportelli (d, Pro Patria), Sirigu (p, svincolato), Meité (c, Benfica).

TRATTATIVE IN ENTRATA: Chiquinho (a, Benfica), Fares (c, Lazio), Messias (a, Crotone), Mirante, (p, svincolato), Walukiewicz (d, Cagliari), Zajc (a, Genoa), Bardhi (c, Levante), Ilic (c, Manchester City).

TRATTATIVE IN USCITA: Lyanco (d, Bologna, Betis), Rodriguez (d, Mainz), Zaza (a, Parma), Falque (a, Al nasr, Aek Atene), Belotti (a, Zenit)

ROSA ATTUALE PORTIERI: Milinkovic-Savic, Berisha, Gemello, Sava.

DIFENSORI: Singo, Lyanco, Bremer, Izzo, Rodriguez, Vojvoda, Ansaldi, Buongiorno, Djidji, Aina.

CENTROCAMPISTI: Baselli, Lukic, Rincon, Mandragora, Linetty, Segre, Kone, Karamoko.

ATTACCANTI: Belotti, Zaza, Verdi, Sanabria, Millico, Rauti, Edera, Iago Falque, Warming, Stojkovic, Pjaca.

ALLENATORE: Juric.

ATTUALE FORMAZIONE Come giocherebbe il Torino di Juric all’1 agosto? In porta Milinkovic-Savic è il titolare designato. Il tecnico ha fin qui provato in amichevole il 4-3-2-1, in cui figurerebbero Izzo, Bremer e Buongiorno davanti all'estremo difensore serbo. La linea di centrocampo vedrebbe pedine centrali Lukic e Madragora, mentre a destra agirebbe Singo e a sinistra uno tra Ola Aina e Ansaldi. Impensabile togliere il posto a Belotti, Sanabria potrebbe dunque arretrare sulla trequarti con il nuovo acquisto Pjaca.

TORINO (3-4-2-1): Milinkovic; Izzo, Bremer, Buongiorno; Singo, Lukic, Mandragora, Aina; Sanabria, Pjaca; Belotti.