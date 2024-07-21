Torino, il punto dal mercato: Adams in città

Il punto giornaliero sul mercato estivo del Torino. Molte le novità.
Alessandro Balbo
STUTTGART, GERMANY - JUNE 23: Che Adams of Scotland runs with the ball during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Scotland and Hungary at Stuttgart Arena on June 23, 2024 in Stuttgart, Germany. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Prosegue il ritiro estivo dei granta a Pinzolo, nel mentre la società si sta muovendo sul mercato per trovare i rinforzi per Vanoli. Ecco i principali aggiornamenti di giornata circa le trattative del Torino.