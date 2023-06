Europei Atletica 2023, gaffe altoparlanti: “Chi non salta è un gobbo juventino”

VARIOUS CITIES, POLAND - JUNE 25: Team Captains, Anna Bongiorni and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy (1st Place), Natalia Kaczmarek and Piotr Lisek of Poland (2nd Place) and Alexandra Burghardt and Tobias Potye of Germany (3rd Place) celebrate on the podium with teammates as confetti falls during day six of the European Team Championships 2023 at Silesian Stadium on June 25, 2023 in Silesia, Poland. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images for European Athletics)