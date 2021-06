La Gazzetta dello Sport: “Vojvoda e una voglia di Toro da togliere il sonno”

LA SPEZIA, ITALY - MAY 15: Riccardo Saponara of Spezia Calcio battles for the ball with Mergim Vojvoda of Torino FC during the Serie A match between Spezia Calcio and Torino FC at Stadio Alberto Picco on May 15, 2021 in La Spezia, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)