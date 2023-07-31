tor calcio-mercato

mercato

Calciomercato Serie A: Pezzella all’Empoli. Genoa, visite mediche per Thorsby

Le trattative di alcuni club di Serie A in questa stagione estiva di calciomercato
Calciomercato Serie A: Pezzella all’Empoli. Genoa, visite mediche per Thorsby- immagine 2

A un mese dall'inizio ufficiale del calciomercato estivo, tutte le squadre di Serie A hanno intavolato le principali trattative per assicurarsi nuovi rinforzi. Di seguito alcune delle operazioni con i maggiori sviluppi delle ultime ore.

tutte le notizie di

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA