Torino, la Cremonese con Pecchia si è ritrovata e l’attacco è tornato a regime

CASTELLAMMARE DI STABIA, ITALY - JULY 27: Daniel Ciofani of US Cremonese celebrates after scoring the 0-2 goal during the serie B match between SS Juve Stabia and US Cremonese at Romeo Menti stadium on July 27, 2020 in Castellammare di Stabia, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images for Lega Serie B)