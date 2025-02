Torino, la Primavera come la prima squadra: dal 3-5-2 al 4-2-3-1

ORBASSANO, ITALY - FEBRUARY 01: Rodrigo Mendes of Torino Primavera celebrates scoring his team's third goal with teammate Senan Mullen during the Primavera 1 match between Torino U20 and Inter U20 at Valentino Mazzola stadium on February 01, 2025 in Orbassano, Italy. Photo: Nderim Kaceli