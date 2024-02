Corsa europea nel vivo: 4 scontri diretti per misurare le ambizioni granata

TURIN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 16: The Torino FC starting eleven line up for a team photo prior to kick off, back row ( L to R ); Djidji Koffi, Matteo Lovato, Raoul Bellanova, Pietro Pellegri, Duvan Zapata and Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, front row ( L to R ); Adam Masina, Samuele Ricci, Nikola Vlasic, Valentino Lazaro and Ivan Ilic, in the Serie A TIM match between Torino FC and US Lecce - Serie A TIM at Stadio Olimpico di Torino on February 16, 2024 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)